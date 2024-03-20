Delhi Police Intensify Border Checks To Thwart Model Code Violations, Illicit Activities

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police, following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule and the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect, has ramped up its efforts to curb illegal activities at the national capital's borders, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"Police have heightened vigilance and enforcement measures, specifically targeting the illegal supply of liquor and the movement of unaccounted cash," the official said.

Police personnel stationed at the borders have received directives to conduct thorough checks and monitor the movement of vehicles suspected of engaging in illicit activities.

"We have briefed the beat staff, picket officials, and other staff on the Election Commission's directives and police have also increased presence on the borders and across the city," the official said, adding that they have intensified checking of vehicles, round the clock, at the borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Wednesday, police said that they seized over 40 cartons of illicit liquor in west Delhi.

"During picket checking on Monday, police seized 44 cartons containing 2,200 quarters of alcohol in the Punjabi Bagh area and the accused identified as Alam, 34, a resident of Tikri Kalan was placed under arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer, said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have appointed Joint Commissioner of Police, Operations, Shanker Jaiswal, as the nodal officer for monitoring social media and cybercrime in the national capital.

"The general public is hereby informed that B. Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police/Ops. (Tech, PI Div. & CyPAD), has been appointed as the Nodal Officer (Social Media Monitoring and Cybercrime) in the Delhi Police to deal with the matters concerning objectionable messages transmitted through SMSs or various social media platforms during the Lok Sabha Elections-2024," a statement said.