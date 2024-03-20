DMK To Repeat Kalanidhi Veeraswamy From Chennai North LS Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 20 (IANS) The DMK is repeating sitting MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 polls.
Veeraswamy, 54, a plastic surgeon by profession, is the son of senior party leader Arcot Veerasamy, a former state power minister and close associate of late Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Veeraswamy defeated the DMDK's R. Mohan Raj by a huge margin of 4,61,518 votes.
Chennai North constituency is considered a DMK bastion and its candidates have won continuously except in 2014 when TG Venkatesh Babu of the AIADMK won the seat, defeating the DMK's R. Girirajan by a margin of 99,704 votes.
