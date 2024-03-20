Arms & Ammunition Recovered In J&K's Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation in J&K's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that the joint operation was conducted by the BSF and the army at Rangwar in Kupwara, based on specific intelligence.
Arms and ammunition, including a 9 mm pistol with one magazine and 29 rounds, an AK-47 with one magazine & 400 rounds, two communication sets, one IED, one hand grenade and other warlike stores were found, he added.
