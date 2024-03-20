               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arms & Ammunition Recovered In J&K's Kupwara


3/20/2024 12:30:10 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation in J&K's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that the joint operation was conducted by the BSF and the army at Rangwar in Kupwara, based on specific intelligence.

Arms and ammunition, including a 9 mm pistol with one magazine and 29 rounds, an AK-47 with one magazine & 400 rounds, two communication sets, one IED, one hand grenade and other warlike stores were found, he added.

MENAFN20032024000231011071ID1108001414

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search