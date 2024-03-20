T20I Rankings: India's SKY Remains On Top

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, March 20 (IANS) India's Suryakumar Yadav -- with 861 points -- remains on top among batters in the latest T20I rankings despite being sidelined from competitive cricket for the past three months.

With 802 points, Phil Salt trails in second place in the rankings.

Suryakumar, 33, has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2023. The Mumbai Indians batter went to Munich, Germany for surgery in January.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan reclaimed his position among the top-10 bowlers in T20Is after a brief hiatus due to injury. Rashid's stellar performance in Afghanistan's series victory over Ireland showcased his exceptional talent, as he notched up eight wickets with remarkable ease.

The 25-year-old spinner's remarkable comeback saw him surge four places to ninth in the rankings.

Haq also made strides in the rankings, climbing two places to 55th after an impressive showing against Ireland. Whereas, Irish bowlers Josh Little (up seven spots to 39th), Mark Adair (up two places to 56th) and Barry McCarthy (up 15 spots to 77th) showcased their mettle, enhancing their T20I rankings with notable performances on the field. In all-rounders, Bangladesh's veteran Shakib Al Hasan continued to reign supreme at the top of the rankings. However, Ireland's Gareth Delany emerged as the biggest mover in this category, surging four places to 18th following his impactful contributions against Afghanistan.

As Rashid spearheads Afghanistan's bowling attack, his teammate Naveen