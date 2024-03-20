PM Modi's Bhutan Visit Postponed Due To Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to Bhutan on March 21-22 has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister was invited by his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, who was in India last week, to visit Bhutan.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro Airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024," the MEA said.

"New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," it added.

The visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, and the Indian government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.