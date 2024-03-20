Helicopter Unit Inducted At Air Force Station Thanjavur: IAF

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said that they have inducted a helicopter unit at the Air Force Station Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The IAF said that the induction ceremony took place on March 19.

“The induction of the helicopter unit at Thanjavur would ensure the availability of sufficient resources with HQ SAC to enhance operational capabilities as well as meet the peacetime tasks of Search and Rescue, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HAD) and Casualty evacuation,” the IAF said.

Southern Air Command (SAC) was established in July 1984 in response to certain geopolitical developments to ensure effective command and control of IAF assets and facilitate quick deployment of combat forces in the event of threats developing in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Air Force has already deployed the 222 Squadron, comprising six Sukhoi-30 here. These fighter jets are specially modified and each jet can carry the 2.5 tonne air-launched supersonic BrahMos cruise missile.