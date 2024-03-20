Luxury Watch Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Luxury watches are those that consumers perceive as high-end products, consisting of relationships regarding a high price level, class, aesthetics, rarity, and excellence, as well as a substantial number of non-functional relationships. The product's pricing strategy, status as a luxury item, and the material from which it is constructed are motivating factors contributing to increased sales. As a high-end product, a luxury watch's pricing strategy focuses on pricing it significantly higher than other types of watches to attract wealthy segments of the population. In addition, it employs rare precious metals that are uncommon in standard or budget watches.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Popularity of High-End Products as a Status Symbol and Growing Variety of Products Drives the Global Market

The new trend of using high-end clothing as a status symbol is one of the most significant factors driving the global demand for handcrafted luxury watches. In addition, the increase in the number of people participating in professional scuba diving drives the demand for specialized, costly watches. The design of these watches incorporates diver-friendly characteristics, such as water resistance and corrosion resistance that function in seawater.

Due to the availability of luxury watches with distinct materials, dial colors, strap designs, and themes, the market is expanding. In addition, many industry participants sell used luxury watches at a discount through online retailers. The market is developing as a result of this as well as the rising popularity of used luxury goods, particularly among young people, due to their accessibility and affordability.

Increasing Use of Technology and Smartwatches Creates Tremendous Opportunities

GPS, a distance tracker, a health tracker, and Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones and smartwatches will likely remain among the most desirable features. The global proliferation of electronic devices has also propelled the smartwatch industry. These products are also gaining popularity because they are compatible with iOS and Android. The increasing popularity of these smartwatches is likely to decrease people's interest in luxury wristwatches, as they contain fitness-oriented features.

Regional Analysis

The market is anticipated to grow fastest and be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The market is anticipated to grow due to shifting consumer behavior and rising disposable income, particularly in developing nations like China and Japan. In developed economies such as Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, there is an expectedly high concentration of buyers preferring products with distinctive qualities and brand value.

Key Highlights



The global luxury watch market was valued at USD 7.52 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 12.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product, the market is divided into mechanical and electronic. The mechanical segment holds a significant market share and will dominate during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated online and offline. The majority of the global revenue is generated through offline channels.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow quickest and dominate the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The global luxury watch market's major key players are



Rolex SA

A. Lange & Söhne

Apple Inc.

The Swatch Group Ltd

Bernard

FOSSIL GROUP, INC

CITIZEN; Seiko

CASIO

Audemars Piguet



Market News



March 2022- A. Lange & Söhne presented four new watches at this year's Watches and Wonders fair. The RICHARD LANGE MINUTE REPEATER is a homage to classic precision watchmaking. The third model in the ODYSSEUS line is the first Lange watch with a case and bracelet made of titanium. And the GRAND LANGE 1, available in white or pink gold with a grey dial, shows how a classic design can be carefully developed while making it even more elegant.

June 2022- WatchOS 9 delivered new ways to stay connected, active, and healthy. Introduced more customizable watch faces, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

June 2022- To mark the date of the creation of the Tourbillon by Abraham-Louis Breguet, the brand unveiled its latest model from the Tradition collection: a timepiece featuring intense colors highlighting what has remained – from past to present – one of the fascinating horological complications of all times.



Global Luxury Watch Market: Segmentation

By Product



Mechanical

Electronic



By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



