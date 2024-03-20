Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size, Growth, Share, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) People who experience seizures frequently take anti-epileptic drugs. Electrical activity spikes that cause brief disruptions in brain function, known as seizures, frequently happen in people with epilepsy. Tremors, shaking, memory loss, and strange sensations are just a few symptoms that can result from seizures. Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) are now used to treat conditions other than epilepsy, such as migraine prevention, neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder. Since their invention, anti-epileptic medications have gone through three generations. The "1857-1970" period saw the development of bromide, phenobarbital, primidone, carbamazepine, and other drugs. The "1989-2007" period saw the development of felbamate, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, and other drugs. The "2010-2018" period saw the development of lacosamide, eslicarbazepine acetate, and clobazam.

Market Dynamics

Growing Research and Development Drives the Global Market

AEDs are widely accessible, but one-third of the population experiences medication intolerance. The producers are taking several steps to address this problem. The focus of R&D lately has been on creating medications specifically targeting the neurobiology underlying the disease condition. AEDs are being introduced due to pressure from market players due to the rising incidence of epilepsy and the demand for therapeutically effective medications. The USFDA's crucial choice benefits the patient population, and participants can better advance R&D. For instance, the USFDA recently approved Valtoco, a nasal spray used to treat epilepsy in patients six years of age and older, in January 2020.

Similarly, Epidiolex was approved by the USFDA in June 2018 for treating patients with distinctive forms of epilepsy. This is the first pharmaceutical product with a marijuana-derived active ingredient. These choices made by the approval committee aid the producers in providing potential treatments to epilepsy patients, driving the global market.

Government Support and Initiatives Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Epilepsy is significantly more common in developing countries and is one of the most widespread neurological illnesses. According to estimates from the Epilepsy Foundation of America and the World Health Organization (WHO), 50 million people worldwide experienced epilepsy in 2019. Nations with a larger percentage of their population affected by the illness included China, India, and Brazil. Numerous governments are also actively supporting efforts to decrease the effects of this disease and hasten the creation of improved treatment options.

For instance, in March 2018, the Australian government announced a USD 2 million investment in epilepsy medical research. In April 2019, the Morrison Government also provided USD 9.2 million for pediatric epilepsy medication. People with epilepsy are getting the help they need from the government to manage their seizures. It is anticipated that the demand for antiepileptic drugs will outpace the growth of the anticonvulsant market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market shareholder and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Higher rates of neurological disease diagnosis, treatment, and appropriate reimbursement policies for epilepsy medications distinguish the regional market. These factors, as well as increased patient population knowledge of novel treatment options and the accessibility of state-of-the-art epilepsy medications in the region, are responsible for the region's predominant market share globally. It is anticipated that the rising prevalence of epilepsy in the region and strategic initiatives, awareness campaigns, and product launches by market players will drive market growth in North America.

Additionally, the market is growing as more medications are authorized for use across a wider range of age groups. For example, the FDA authorized UCB's BRIVIACT (brivaracetam) CV tablets, oral solution, and injection in August 2021 to manage partial-onset seizures in patients as young as one month old. One of the first IV formulations to receive FDA approval for treating partial-onset seizures in children as young as one month old (nearly seven years old), this formulation is used intravenously. Furthermore, several advocacy organizations are raising awareness of the prevalence of epilepsy in the United States. For instance, on March 26th each year, people worldwide observe Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as Purple Day, to increase knowledge about this brain disorder and dispel preconceptions and related myths.

Key Highlights



The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) industry was valued at USD 17.891 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 24.712 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on the drug generation, the global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market is bifurcated into first-generation, second-generation, and third-generation. The second-generation segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow significantly over the projected period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market is split into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market shareholder and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market key players are UCB S.A., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Eisai Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc., and others.

Market News



In January 2022, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the availability of various Brivaracetam dosage forms for treating epilepsy in India at competitive prices.

In July 2022, Marinus Pharmaceuticals announced the U.S. Commercial Launch of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) for Seizures Associated With CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder.



Global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market: Segmentation

By Drug Generation



First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation



By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



