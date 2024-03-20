Payal Rohatgi Rues Missing Startup Mahakumbh On A Day When PM Was There

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Payal Rohatgi, who was in the national capital on Wednesday to attend an art exhibition at the India International Centre (IIC), said she would have been a part of the Startup Mahakumbh had she known Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending the event.

The actress, who is working on her own healthy living and fitness startups, was visiting the multi-media exhibition, 'Self-Discovery via Rediscovering India', curated by Neville Tuli's Tuli Research Centre for India Studies. She was accompanied by her husband, celebrity wrestler Sangram Singh.

Speaking with IANS TV, Rohatgi said, "Just today, I got to know that PM Modi attended the Startup Mahakumbh," she said. "I wish I knew about it earlier. I would have definitely been a part of the event."

She took the opportunity to praise PM Modi's efforts to nurture the startup ecosystem in the country and encourage inventive young men and women. PM Modi attended the three-day Startup Mahotsav on its concluding day (Wednesday).

In a post on X on Tuesday, PM Modi said the Mahotsav is "a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of startups, innovators and upcoming entrepreneurs."

Walking through the exhibition of Tuli's collection of original and digitised art, artefacts, and archives, Rohatgi spent more time on the section devoted to Manoj Kumar films, the celebrated film posters by Pandit Ram Kumar Sharma, and Salim-Javed's screenplays.

She also commented on how technology had changed the business of filmmaking dramatically since the days of Manoj Kumar and his classic 'Kranti'.