Stocks in Play

3/20/2024 10:07 AM EST

3/20/2024 - 9:50 AM EST - Endeavour Mining plc : Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid for its share repurchase programme. Under the NCIB, Endeavour is entitled to repurchase up to 5% of its total issued and outstanding shares as of 13 March 2024, or 12,259,943 shares, during the 12-month period of the NCIB, and up to 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended 29 February 2024. Endeavour Mining plc shares T are trading up $0.22 at $25.51.









