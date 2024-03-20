(MENAFN- Baystreet) This Dividend Growth Stock Just Hiked Its Payouts by 26%

JPMorgan Raises Dividend For Second Time In Six Months

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is raising its quarterly dividend payment for the second time in six months as the world's largest bank reports record profits.

The New York-based lender said it is increasing its dividend by 9.50% to $1.15 U.S. a share. Previously, the bank paid a dividend of $1.05 U.S. a share.

This is the second time in six months that JPMorgan has lifted its dividend payout to stockholders. The company last raised its dividend in October 2023, taking it to $1.05 U.S. a share from $1 U.S.

The latest dividend increase comes as JPMorgan Chase reported a record profit of $49.50 billion U.S. for all of 2023.

News of the record profit and dividend increase come as JPMorgan's share price is at a record high of $193.79 U.S. The stock has increased 52% in the last 12 months.







