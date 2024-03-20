(MENAFN- Baystreet) Boeing Limits Production

Babcock & Wilcox Gallops on News from its Thermal SegmentNeoGenomics Pokes up on Unveiling ESG ReportU.S. Semiconductor Company Astera Labs Holds IPOHow To Profit From Biden's $895 Billion Defense Budget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Mid-Week Losers: MicroStrategy, Bitcoin, AMD, and FMC

New investors to Bitcoin or any of its spot exchange-traded funds are likely uneasy with the volatility. Just five days ago, BTC topped $70,000. By March 17, prices fell below $66,000, recovered to $68,000, then closed yesterday at $62,114.

Bitcoin prices lifted all proverbial boats. Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase (COIN) lost 9% in the last five days while Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) fell by 3.6%. Watch MicroStrategy (MSTR) today. Shares fell to as low as $1,232.16 before climbing back to $1,417.50. This is below the $1,800 price tag just five days ago.

Watch AI Chip Stocks

In the semiconductor space, markets are realizing how far behind Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will be to its competitor, Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia announced an impressive new GPU AI chip, named Blackwell. It has far more processing power and consumes less energy. In comparison, AMD has only promises of AI-related server sales in the quarter ahead.

Customers may cancel their AMD AI chip order and buy the latest Nvidia solution instead.

Intel (INTC), which does not have a comparable GPU-powered AI solution, is on a downtrend. It stands a good chance of growing its GPU market share in the desktop computer space. The firm improved its gaming GPU, called Arc, a year after its launch. It fixed buggy driver software. As a result, games run between 7% to an impressive 155% faster, as measured by frames per second (“FPS”).







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks