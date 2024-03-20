(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sportsradar Spikes on Latest Financial Report

Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale' To Boost Revenues And Profit Margins Amazon's (AMZN)“Big Spring Sale” event is expected to boost the e-commerce giant's revenues and profit margins.The inaugural Big Spring Sale starts today (March 20) and runs through March 25. The event is separate from Amazon's Prime Day sales event that occurs in July and October each year.Analysts on Wall Street are putting out bullish notes on the spring sale, with JMP Securities saying that it should help to“drive stronger growth and defend (Amazon's) competitive position.”Bank of America (BAC) has forecast that the sale could boost Amazon's revenue in the current first quarter by as much as $2 billion U.S.The Big Spring Sale is unique in that it is not restricted to Amazon Prime members and is open for anyone to participate in. However, Prime members will receive exclusive access to some special deals.Sales of up to 50% off are being promoted by Amazon on items such as spring fashion, fitness equipment, and outdoor furniture, among other products.This spring sale comes during an uncertain economic environment. Retail sales in the U.S. posted a modest 0.6% gain in February after declining 1.1% in January of this year.Amazon's stock has increased 80% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $175.90 U.S. per share.

