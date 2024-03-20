(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale' To Boost Revenues And Profit Margins

Sportsradar Spikes on Latest Financial Report Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) shares climbed Wednesday, as the leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said:“2023 was another dynamic and successful year for the Company delivering our 3rd consecutive year of more than 20% revenue growth, improved profitability, and margin expansion. We are pleased with our growth momentum, fueled by our best-in-class content portfolio, innovative product roadmap and technology capabilities. For 2024, we plan to continue to scale our business globally, targeting at least 20% growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA.”Revenue for the full year of 2023 increased 20% to €877.6 million compared with the prior year, driven by 20% growth from Rest of World Betting and 30% growth from the U.S. Full year revenue was at the upper end of the Company's 2023 annual outlook range of €870.0 million to €880.0 million.Total profit from continuing operations for the full year 2023 was €34.6 million compared with €10.5 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year of 2023 increased 33% to €166.8 million compared with the prior year and was at the upper end of the Company's 2023 annual outlook range of €162.0 to €167.0 million.SRAD hiked $1.84, or 18.2%, to $11.95.

