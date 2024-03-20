               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen To Participate In Military Parade In Pakistan


3/20/2024 10:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Military Orchestra band of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev are visiting Pakistan to participate in the military parade on March 23, Azernews reports.

Within the visit, the Military Orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev performed a concert program in front of the Pakistan Monument, which is considered a symbol of Islamabad, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It should be noted that, representatives of the armed forces of various countries will participate in the parade to be held on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

