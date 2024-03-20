Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen To Participate In Military Parade In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Military
Orchestra band of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev
are visiting Pakistan to participate in the military parade on
March 23, Azernews reports.
Within the visit, the Military Orchestra of the Military
Institute named after Heydar Aliyev performed a concert program in
front of the Pakistan Monument, which is considered a symbol of
Islamabad, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
It should be noted that, representatives of the armed forces of
various countries will participate in the parade to be held on the
occasion of Pakistan Day.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108000916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.