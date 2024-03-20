PM Shmyhal Submits Ukraine Plan To European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has delivered to the European Commission the Ukraine Plan for the Ukraine Facility program, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The head of government announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This is an important step for the implementation of reforms and financial stability on Ukraine's path to the EU. We are waiting for the approval of the Plan and the full launch of the four-year Ukraine Facility program, valued at 50 billion euros," he wrote.

Von der Leyen said at a joint briefing with Shmyhal in Brussels that she was sure the Ukraine Plan would receive a positive assessment.

According to her, the relevant services of the European Commission will carefully assess the Ukrainian government's Ukraine Plan, which is very important for Ukraine's further cooperation with the European Union.

"You are delivering the Ukraine Plan. This indeed is a pivotal moment in our cooperation. [...] It is based on the same approach that we have developed within the European Union. In other words, it combines reforms and investments. This will boost growth and, at the same time, help Ukraine move closer toward our Union. [...] We have discussed this plan many times, as it was being developed. It will now be assessed very carefully by my services," von der Leyen said.

She expressed confidence that the European Commission would soon be able to make a positive recommendation to the EU Council to endorse the plan.

She also noted that the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform had played a very useful role in the elaboration of the Ukraine Plan.

According to von der Leyen, this plan will form a key reference point for other donors as they develop their own support programs for Ukraine.

On March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a Ukraine Plan, under which Ukraine should receive a EUR 50 billion aid package from the European Union as part of a four-year Ukraine Facility. Thanks to the implementation of reforms, Ukraine will be able to receive about EUR 16 billion this year.

Shmyhal is on a working visit to Brussels.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram