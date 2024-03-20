Ukraine Erecting Fortifications In All Areas Which Russia Could Potentially Attack - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The construction of defensive lines continues in all directions from where the enemy could potentially try to advance.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The construction of defensive lines continues in all directions from where the enemy could potentially advance. Thus, in the border area, in Chernihiv region, a system of fences is being set up and strongpoints of intermediate defense strips are being erected," reads the report posted on Facebook.

As noted, the military operates together with civilian construction workers and engineers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces in Sumy region are strengthening fortifications on the first and second defense lines as the military is considering various scenarios for further developments. Meanwhile, Ukraine is not observing an enemy strike grouping near the border.

Photo: General Staff