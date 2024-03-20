Somali Army Carries Out Military Operation In Shabelle, Galgaduud

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 20 (KUNA) -- The Somali Army launched a military operation in the area between central Shabelle region and Galgaduud to ensure further security and stability. Somali National News Agency (SONNA) quoting a senior leader in the operation as saying that Al-Shabab militia is forcing financial funds on Somali civilians during Ramadan. The Somali Army doubled its efforts in carrying military operations to eliminate the remnants of Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab militia in these areas. (end) asm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.