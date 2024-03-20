               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Somali Army Carries Out Military Operation In Shabelle, Galgaduud


3/20/2024 10:05:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 20 (KUNA) -- The Somali Army launched a military operation in the area between central Shabelle region and Galgaduud to ensure further security and stability.
Somali National News Agency (SONNA) quoting a senior leader in the operation as saying that Al-Shabab militia is forcing financial funds on Somali civilians during Ramadan.
The Somali Army doubled its efforts in carrying military operations to eliminate the remnants of Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab militia in these areas. (end)
