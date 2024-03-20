Saudi, Brazilian Fms Discuss Gaza Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 20 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira discussed on Wednesday the latest development in the Gaza Strip. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), during a reception in Jeddah, the two officials discussed the most prominent regional and international issues. The two also focused on find means to bolster ties and coordinate on matters of interest. (end) fn

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.