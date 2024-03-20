Charity Iftar Banquet Held To Support Relief Aid Projects To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra) - Higher Committee of the Arab and International Organisation to Construct in Palestine, in cooperation with Arab International Organisation for Reconstruction in Palestine (Palimar), Tuesday organized a Ramadan charity Iftar banquet to support relief and shelter projects for people in the Gaza Strip.Addressing the event, Former Prime Minister, Taher Masri said legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people contributes to preserve the occupied land of Palestine, praising Jordan's national role and support at all levels to the Palestinian people.Meanwhile, the committee's head and chairman of Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), Ahmed Samara Zoubi, said this charitable event comes to collect donations for relief and shelter for steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, who suffer barbaric aggression, starvation, and genocide, and support their steadfastness.Additionally, Zoubi announced that JEA would send an engineering delegation to visit Gaza.Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, the committee initiated "Together We Support Gaza" campaign, during which $5 million were raised and projects of about $2 million inside the strip were carried out, he pointed out.During the iftar, a video was screened about the committee's achievements and reviewed Palimar's continuous support for projects in Palestine, which amounted to a total of $7 million.