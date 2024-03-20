Unidentified Gunmen Forcibly Enter Pakistan's Gwadar Port, Open Firing

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, March 20 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen forcibly entered Gwadar Port Authority Complex in Pakistan and opened firing, a security official said.
A large contingent of police and security forces has reached the scene while the firing is going on Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told Dawn.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
Majeed Brigade of Baloch Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attack.
Details are awaited.
