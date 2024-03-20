Qaisi: New 2024 Tourism Law Seeks To Attract Investments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -Minister of Tourism, Makram Qaisi, said the Tourism Law of 2024 new amendments aim to enhance competitiveness of the tourist sector and improve Jordan's business environment to increase flow of investments.Qaisi's remarks came during Lower House Tourism and Public Antiquities Committee's meeting held Wednesday to deliberate the new bill.Addressing MPs, Qaisi added that global developments require introduction of new terms into the law, which would help maintain the sector's sustainability and continuity in Jordan.Qaisi also pointed out that the key amendments focus on streamlining procedures for licensing requirements by exclusively requesting Jordanian Ministry of Tourism's approval to practice tourism professions and activities.Additionally, Qaisi noted the new bill seeks to strengthen the Kingdom's tourism security system, provide technical capabilities, training and funding for "pioneering" projects in the sector, and support local communities, women and youth.Meanwhile, the committee's head, MP Magdi Yaqoub, noted "dire" need of legislation that would streamline procedures for investors in the Kingdom's tourism sector, and support its workers to help its growth.Yaqoub stressed necessity of providing technical and training support for the tourism sector's workers and ensuring services at Jordan's archaeological sites, especially religious attractions, to better promote them to reflect their historical importance.