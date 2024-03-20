TTU, French Delegation Talk Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafila, Mar.20 (Petra) -President of Tafila Technical University (TTU), Dr. Bassam Mahasneh, on Wednesday discussed with a French academic delegation areas of joint cooperation at the academic and research levels.The delegation is headed y Loris Vivarelli, Coordinator of French Language and Francophone Education Cooperation at the French Embassy in Amman.Mahasneh discussed with the delegation mechanisms for developing university students' skills, whether in terms of know-how of the French language, culture, or university programs, according to a TTU statement.Additionally, Mahasneh briefed the delegates on the TTU's academic specializations and its future plans to develop its programs, aimed to enhance their technical nature to keep pace with developments globally and arm students with technological knowledge necessary to join labor market.