Three Killed, Five Injured In Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, injuring five people.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"So far, five people have been injured. Two have already been hospitalized, and others are being examined by doctors. The issue of their hospitalization is being resolved. However, the search operation is ongoing, as is the extinguishing of the fire," the post said.

According to Serhii Melnyk , the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, the Russians fired a missile at the city's Kholodnohirskyi district.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the regional police's investigative department, in turn, said that three people had been killed and five wounded in the enemy attack.

"At around one o'clock in the afternoon, the enemy shelled the city, damaging an eight-story building and a production workshop in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The fire covered an area of more than 1,000 square meters. It was just a printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products. Among the wounded are employees of the enterprise, two of them in a serious condition. The rescue operation is ongoing and the fire is being extinguished," he said, adding that casualty figures could be higher.

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv at around 13:00. The region's military administration confirmed that the Russians had struck one of the districts and that people could be under the rubble. The mayor reported that a large-scale fire had erupted after the impact.