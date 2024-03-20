Kuwaiti PM Receives Union Of Private Universities' Pres., Members

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Shereeda Mousherji, at received at Bayan Palace, Wednesday, the president and members of the Union of Private Universities. (pickup previous) mge

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.