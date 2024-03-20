(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Leaps as Fed Decision Looms

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 20, 2024







Futures Solid as Investors Wait for Fed Decision AdvertismentS&P 500 futures were flat on Wednesday following a winning day for the major averages, as investors awaited the latest Federal Reserve policy decision.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials faded 43 points, or 0.1%, to 39,496.Futures for the S&P 500 docked 0.5 points to 5,241.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite gained 36 points, or 0.2%, to 18,306.Intel rose more than 3% before the bell on news that the White House plans to award the semiconductor company $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act grants. Chipotle Mexican Grill popped 5% after announcing a stock split.Investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision, with the central bank broadly anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. However, investors will scan the dot plot for insight into the number and timing of rate cuts, with many anticipating the central bank will start lowering rates in June.In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index nicked ahead 0.1%, while markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.Oil prices dumped $1.35 to $82.12 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices slid $2.70 to $2,157 U.S. an ounce.

