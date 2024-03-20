Iraq Has 6 Months Wheat Reserves

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Al-Ghareeri announced in a press statement the attainment of self-sufficiency and the establishment of a strategic wheat reserve sufficient for the next six months, along with preparations to welcome a promising agricultural marketing season.

Al-Ghareeri stated, "The Ministry of Trade's warehouses are filled with over two million tons of wheat."

The Minister also affirmed that Iraq has achieved food security and exited the list of countries experiencing food price increases and inflation. He mentioned that the ministry's warehouses contain reserves of food supplies sufficient for the next four periods.

The minister emphasized the implementation of comprehensive monitoring measures in Baghdad and the provinces to oversee the preparation operations and monitor food prices in local markets, with violators being held accountable in coordination with regulatory authorities.

Furthermore, the minister indicated that modern commercial complexes similar to central markets will be opened in Baghdad, operating on an electronic system and selling goods at prices discounted by 25%.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)

