'PLANT ONE TREE' IN 'ONE-CLICK' TO CELEBRATE WORLD PLANTING DAY AS INTERNATIONAL ANIMAL RESCUE SHARES SUCCESSFUL MANGROVE PLANTING RESULTS

(MENAFN- Pressat) International Animal Rescue (IAR), through its holistic conservation programme, IARconserves, is pleased to share the successful results of its recent mangrove planting activity. World Planting Day on 21 March i s the perfect day to celebrate these results and highlight their mission to expand the IARconserves Tree planting initiatives further.

In Sungai Besar Village, Matan Hilir Selatan District, Ketapang Regency, Indonesia, through

its implementation partner YIARI, IARconserves organised a community-based mangrove restoration project. A party of 18 dedicated individuals worked tirelessly over three days to plant 1,750 mangrove seeds, primarily dominated by Rhizophora species. These efforts covered a total area of 1,385 square meters, contributing significantly to the restoration of coastal ecosystems.

Talking about the success of the project, Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue, said: "Our mangrove planting activities not only aim to restore vital coastal habitats but also empower local communities and support biodiversity conservation. The mangrove forests provide a buffer that protects low-lying coastal farms from storm surges and sea level rise. Through our tree planting efforts, we ensure that IARconserves projects align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by protecting coastal communities, regenerating ecosystems and mitigating climate change."

Furthermore, International Animal Rescue is delighted to announce its partnership with Running on Plants to further support its tree-planting initiatives. Together, they aim to enhance reforestation efforts in Indonesia and beyond to protect coastal areas and their wildlife.

Gavin added, "We would love for everyone to plant just one tree with us to mark World Planting Day. It's effortless; just one click on the link, and we will do the rest. It's about the cost of a cup of coffee on World Planting Day and taking a positive step for future generations."

As World Planting Day approaches, IAR invites individuals worldwide to Plant a tree today and join its award-winning and inspiring reforestation programme

You can help spread awareness of plants' critical role in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity. By supporting initiatives like mangrove restoration and tree planting, everyone can contribute to building a safer and more sustainable planet for future generations.

You can plant a tree here . For more information on International Animal Rescue's conservation efforts, please visit .

Why are mangroves important?

Mangroves are a unique coastal forest which plays a vital role in maintaining the health and protection of coastal ecosystems. They also help to support local economies and safeguard biodiversity. By protecting and restoring mangrove habitats, we can ensure the sustainability of coastal communities and address global environmental challenges.

Mangroves are a critical part of the coastal ecosystem and provide a range of benefits:



Coastal protection from erosion and storms.

Habitat for diverse plant and animal species

Carbon sequestration to mitigate climate change

Nutrient cycling for water purification Support for fisheries and livelihoods

About International Animal Rescue

International Animal Rescue (IAR) is an award-winning animal protection and conservation organisation. IAR's vision is a world where humans and animals coexist in sustainable ecosystems. The mission is to build awareness and implement effective systems so that habitats and animals are protected.

IAR not only saves animals from suffering but also rehabilitates and releases them back into the wild and works to protect their precious natural habitats. IAR's work includes cutting free and caring for captive bears in India and Armenia, rescuing and rehabilitating orangutans and other primates in Indonesia and treating injured and orphaned howler monkeys in Costa Rica. Wherever possible, wildlife is rehabilitated and returned to the wild. For animals that are not viable for release, sanctuary care is provided. The reintroduction of rare and endangered species back into the wild serves to support populations that could otherwise become unviable.

While rescue is often necessary to deal with the immediate issue, IAR's holistic conservation programme, IARconserves, is focused on the root cause. By building innovative initiatives alongside communities, it is possible to deliver a positive long-term impact on people and nature.

/