COVID-19 Impact On Personal Hygiene To Positively Affect The Feminine Hygiene Products Market


(MENAFN- Straits Research) The COVID-19 outbreak has generated massive awareness regarding personal hygiene, which is likely to increase market demand. However, the pandemic has also created unprecedented supply-chain disruptions, which will ultimately affect sales for the time being. For instance, China stopped many of its factories that manufacture sanitary pads. According to Feminine and Infant Hygiene Association of India, China fulfills around 10-15% of India's requirement of sanitary pads.
Once the situation normalizes, it is expected that the demand for hygiene products, especially hand sanitizers, soaps, and masks, will increase. And this is expected to generate a positive environment for consumer buying of hygiene products such as sanitary napkins.
Product development in the feminine hygiene products market is expected to play a vital role as companies looking for organic and eco-friendly options for raw materials. Also, companies are also focussing on consumer behavior across various regions where cultural factors regarding menstruation are proving to be a significant barrier for the companies.

Key Players
Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Edgewell Personal Care, Seventh Generation, Vivanion, Lil-Lets UK Ltd., Essity, Kao Corporation, Glenmark and Hengan International Group Company Limited are some of the key players that are operating worldwide.
Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation
By Usage Pattern

Disposable
Reusable

By Type

Sanitary Pads
Tampons
Panty Liners
Menstrual Cups
Others

By Distribution Channel

B2B
B2C
Store Based Retail
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Pharmacy Stores
Convenient Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Online Retail

By Region
North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
U.K
Italy
France
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
South Korea
Australia
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and Caribbean

Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

Middle East

Saudi Arabia
Oman
Qatar
The UAE
Turkey
Rest of ME

Africa

Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of Africa


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

