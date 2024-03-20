COVID-19 Impact On Personal Hygiene To Positively Affect The Feminine Hygiene Products Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The COVID-19 outbreak has generated massive awareness regarding personal hygiene, which is likely to increase market demand. However, the pandemic has also created unprecedented supply-chain disruptions, which will ultimately affect sales for the time being. For instance, China stopped many of its factories that manufacture sanitary pads. According to Feminine and Infant Hygiene Association of India, China fulfills around 10-15% of India's requirement of sanitary pads.

Once the situation normalizes, it is expected that the demand for hygiene products, especially hand sanitizers, soaps, and masks, will increase. And this is expected to generate a positive environment for consumer buying of hygiene products such as sanitary napkins.

Product development in the feminine hygiene products market is expected to play a vital role as companies looking for organic and eco-friendly options for raw materials. Also, companies are also focussing on consumer behavior across various regions where cultural factors regarding menstruation are proving to be a significant barrier for the companies.



Key Players

Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Edgewell Personal Care, Seventh Generation, Vivanion, Lil-Lets UK Ltd., Essity, Kao Corporation, Glenmark and Hengan International Group Company Limited are some of the key players that are operating worldwide.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation

By Usage Pattern



Disposable

Reusable



By Type



Sanitary Pads

Tampons

Panty Liners

Menstrual Cups

Others



By Distribution Channel



B2B

B2C

Store Based Retail

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Pharmacy Stores

Convenient Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Online Retail



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K

Italy

France

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

South Korea

Australia

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

The UAE

Turkey

Rest of ME



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Africa





