Kerala Readies For Polls With Over 3.7 Lakh First-Time Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 20 (IANS) Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said on Wednesday that as of March 18, the state has 2,72,80,160 voters, including 1,40,95,250 women and 1,31,84,573 men.

The 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

“Of this, there are 2,49,960 voters above the age of 85 and there are 2,999 who are aged 100 or above. There are 3,70,933 first-time voters besides 88,384 NRI voters,” said Kaul and added that they are busy in including more people who have not enrolled so far. The last date for it is March 25.

He said there will be 25,177 polling booths and 181 auxiliary booths and of these 2,776 will be model polling booths.

“As many as 555 polling booths will be manned by all-women teams, while youths will manage 100 and 10 booths will be managed by physically challenged poll officials,” stated Kaul.

He said that people can bring to the notice of the poll authorities if they find any violation of the model code of conduct through the cVigil app and action will be taken in 100 minutes.

“ Our officials will be taking action against violation of the model code of conduct with regard to the campaign on social media, using artificial intelligence,” said Kaul.