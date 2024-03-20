Ready To Work With China To Seek Common Interests: Australian PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, March 20 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday said differences and disagreements should not define the Australia-China relations, and both countries should seek common interests as far as possible.

Anthony Albanese made the statement while meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Canberra, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is currently on a tour from March 17 to 21 for an official visit to New Zealand and to Australia.

The Australian side is pleased to see that in the past two years, Australia-China relations have returned to the right direction, and Australia is willing to keep close high-level exchanges with China and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Anthony Albanese said.

Anthony Albanese stressed that Australia always has and will adhere to the One-China policy.

Noting the obstacles encountered in China-Australia relations have been overcome one by one, and the outstanding cases are being properly resolved, Wang Yi said China-Australia relations have realised a second important transformation after the current Australian Labor government came to power.

China is willing to work with Australia to promote high-level exchanges, resume the dialogue mechanism between the two countries, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Wang said.

Calling for efforts to manage and transcend differences in a spirit of mutual respect, Wang said the two countries should jointly promote the building of a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.