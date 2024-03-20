Income Tax Dept Tightens Vigil To Curb Use Of Black Money Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Income Tax Department said on Wednesday that it has put in place several arrangements to keep a vigil on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables that are likely or suspected to be used for electoral purposes during the Model Code of Conduct within the NCT of Delhi.

The Income Tax Department said that under its commitment to assist the Election Commission of India in curbing the role of black money in elections, it is encouraging the residents to contribute to the process of ensuring clean and fair General Elections to the Lok Sabha.

The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation) has opened a 24X7 Control Room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and has also issued a Toll-free Number where any person can communicate with and give any information to the Income Tax Department regarding suspicious movement/distribution of cash, bullion and other valuables etc within the NCT of Delhi, in connection with the General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024. Details of the Control Room are as under:

Room No. 17, Ground Floor, C- Block, Civic Centre, New Delhi-110002 Toll Free Number: 1800112300

Landline Numbers: 011-23232312/31/67/76 Toll-free Mob. Number: 9868168682

Residents can contact the Toll-Free Number, and callers to the Control Room need not disclose any personal details, such as name or other details of identity. What is vital is that the information received is credible and actionable, the official statement said.

The Control Room shall be functional during the entire period of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi, i.e. from the date of announcement of General Elections 2024, till the same are over in Delhi.

In the spirit of free and fair elections, the citizens are requested to extend their help by sharing relevant information with the Directorate on the above-mentioned numbers, in respect of NCT of Delhi. The identity of the informant shall be kept secret.