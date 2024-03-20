Woman Hit By Speeding Car In Delhi, Dies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A 65-year-old woman died here on Wednesday after she was hit by a speeding car near her house, the police said.
The deceased was identified as Janki Kumari, a resident of Jheel Khurenja area.
The police received a call regarding the accident from Goel Hospital in Krishna Nagar regarding the admission of a woman in an unconscious condition following an accident.
"Later on, she was declared dead," a senior police officer said.
The police officer further said that after recording the statement of Tarun Bakshi, a family member of the deceased, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), and 304 A (culpable homicide) was registered at Geeta Colony police station.
The case has been registered against Mukul Rathor (25), a resident of the same locality.
"The accused has been arrested. He was returning to his house when the incident occurred. The postmortem is being conducted," the police officer said.
