Actress Jonita Doda Talks About Film Industry, Disaster Management

While she may have been part of multiple mainstream films in different languages -- Hindi, Punjabi and South Indian languages, not to mention international designer label commercials, actor Jonita Doda wants to talk about the documentary 'India The Golden Sparrow: Disaster Risk Reduction' which she recently directed and produced, and is being streamed on YouTube.

Her debut foray in this genre, she insists, was not just a learning experience professionally but also turned out to be a self-discovery journey.“It all started as an informal discussion with friends -- and I said 'let us just do it'. But the making of the film was an experience in itself.”

In fact, during the 2018 Kerala floods, when she along with her unit was struck there changed something in her.

“When you see such a massive disaster from close-up, it shakes you to the core. I also witnessed the excellent work done by disaster management teams and individuals who went out of their way to save others. When I spoke to senior officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the film, they were pleasantly surprised that someone was making a film on this subject as no one had touched this topic before."

For someone who has worked in the South Indian industry extensively, she is impressed by the professionalism and technical prowess of the industry there.

“Let us not forget that it is a senior industry. Two decades back, even Hindi films were sent there for post-production work. They have always been known for their professionalism. Coming late on the sets and unprepared is not something that is tolerated there. Even when it comes to the themes they touch, they are always trying to do something novel,” says the actor who was in Chandigarh to inaugurate 'Tattoo Baby', the city's first all-women tattoo studio.

Talk to her about Punjabi cinema where romantic comedies rule and very few directors dare to explore anything else other than mainstream, and she remembers the time when many top Hindi film actors were part of Punjabi films.

“The militancy years in Punjab completely washed out the industry. It is now taking baby steps. With the advent of OTT, Punjabi directors can explore more themes and treat their stories differently. But the industry in Punjab must open up to more faces. One witnesses much talent all around but the industry seems to be dominated by only a few people,” laments this Master's in Marketing and International Business, who did not undergo formal training in acting.

Doda, who also has a production house, 'Cinevalley Productions' stresses:“It has been a great experience launching it. I am extremely passionate about cinema and this venture will allow me to tell the stories I want to,” hopes the actor who is originally from Chandigarh.

Talking about the Chandigarh Fashion Week, which was launched in 2022, she says it is meant to serve as a platform for new talent.

“Along with established designers and models, we ensure that upcoming talent is given a chance. This way they get to learn from seniors. It is also an e-platform,” concludes the actor who will soon be seen in Piyush Aadiya's 'Kirayenama' - a satire on a tenant's life.