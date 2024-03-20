Increasing Demand For Energy Efficiency In Various Industries To Drive The Cogeneration Equipment Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The demand for energy and power has been increasing significantly on account of the growing manufacturing sector and increasing consumer spending. Cogeneration equipment can increase the efficiency of the industry by 70%. This is one of the factors why many end-use industries are procuring this equipment in large numbers for various processes. The heat from these plants can be used to further generate energy.
One of the biggest drawbacks of this equipment is it requires higher maintenance and installation costs. Natural gas is anticipated to be the largest fuel source used by this market. The Middle East and its economies, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are likely to see a healthy growth rate as the government authorities in these economies are diversifying their income sources and investing in the chemical sector, further driving the market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Cogeneration Equipment Market
The global pandemic has resulted in the use of less power by the industries, owing to the shutting of international and domestic trade due to the implementation of lockdown. This will affect the procurement of this equipment. In addition to this, companies are likely to stick to conventional means of resources for some time, owing to the losses they have incurred in the pandemic, which has greatly reduced their spending capacity.
Key Players
American DG Energy Inc.
Turner Crane
Allied Equipments Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.
GE Energy
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Baxi Group, Siemens AG
Rolls Royce PLC.
Alstorm Power
Cidea Uno Inc.
Almeg Controls
Perry Process Equipment Ltd.
US Green Energy Ltd.
Solar Turbines Inc.
Cogeneration Equipment Market: Segmentation
By Capacity
Less than or Equal to 30 MW
31 MW–60 MW
61 MW–100 MW
By Fuel
Coal
Natural Gas
Biomass
By Technology
Gas Turbine
Reciprocating Engine
Steam Turbine
Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
By Application
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
