Long Voyage Expeditions And Retrofitting To Accelerate The Use Of Commercial Vessels

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The rising demand for commercial vessels such as cargo vessel, container ships, among others is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing demand for defense boats and ships engaged in transportation is expected to trigger growth in the industry. The demand for bio-diesel marine gensets is estimated to during the forecast period and is expected to contribute significantly to the market expansion.
The global marine gensets market was valued at USD 5.10 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.90 billion by 2026 with an anticipated CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.
Key Report Inclusions
Size of the global marine gensets market in terms of revenue and volume (units) in 2018
Growth forecast from 2019–2026
Noteworthy trends and economic outlook
Leading suppliers and distributors in the market and their estimated global and regional market shares as of 2019
Factors Which Affect the Marine Gensets Market in the Future
Increase in the number of container ships & gas carrier marine freight across the globe
The rise in high-value pleasure vessels
Modern Day Hybrid Generators to Witness Tremendous Demand in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific region spearheads in the marine gensets market, owing to the growing demand for hybrid gensets in countries such as Japan and China as these generators emit fewer greenhouse gases and use clean technology. Marine gensets with >500kW power capacity is likely to dominate in terms of both volume and value in South East Asia as the economy largely depends on import and export. This paves the way for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to develop and bring forth hybrid gensets in the region. Himoinsa, the leading diesel and gas gensets manufacturer, increased its sales in Asia-Pacific with substantial growth in market share too. The region's sales, in 2012, accounted for less than 10% of the Himoinsa's global sales; however, the sales climbed upto 16.54% in 2014.
Collaboration of Shipyards and Local Equipment Manufacturers to Propel Europe Market Growth
Europe marine gensets market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The emerging countries in the region provide power generation facilities across the existing power infrastructure. Several collaboration programs between the shipyards and local equipment manufacturers in the region drives the market growth.
Natural Gas-Based Gensets Supersedes Diesel Fuel Gensets Due to Stringent Regulations
The commercial vessel comprises bulkers, container ships, LNG carriers, and among others, are widely employed in maritime business activities. The demand for diesel-fuel based marine gensets is expected to decline over time due to the emergence of alternative fuel gensets such as natural gas. Stringent regulations pertaining to the VOC gas is one of the factors impeding the growth of diesel fuel gensets. Despite this restraining factor, diesel fuel gensets are still in high demand as it offers benefits such as longer engine lifespan and low maintenance costs.
Marine Gensets Market Segmentation
By Vessel Type
Commercial Vessel
Bulkers
Container Ships
Cargo Vessels
LNG Carriers
LPG Carriers
Pure Car Carriers
Chemical Carriers
Defense vessel
Missile Cruisers
Frigates
Destroyers
Police-Patrolling and Coast-Guard Vessels
Aircraft Carriers
Mine Sweepers
Mine Hunters
Offshore vessels
By Fuel
Diesel Fuel
Gas Fuel
Hybrid Fuel
By Capacity
Less Than 1,000kW
1,001-3,000 kW
3,001-10,000kW
More Than 10,000kW
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
India
China
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Latin America
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Qatar
Bahrain
UAE
Africa
Nigeria
Tanzania
South Africa
Ghana
Rest of MEA
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
