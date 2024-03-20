Long Voyage Expeditions And Retrofitting To Accelerate The Use Of Commercial Vessels

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The rising demand for commercial vessels such as cargo vessel, container ships, among others is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing demand for defense boats and ships engaged in transportation is expected to trigger growth in the industry. The demand for bio-diesel marine gensets is estimated to during the forecast period and is expected to contribute significantly to the market expansion.

The global marine gensets market was valued at USD 5.10 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.90 billion by 2026 with an anticipated CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Key Report Inclusions



Size of the global marine gensets market in terms of revenue and volume (units) in 2018

Growth forecast from 2019–2026

Noteworthy trends and economic outlook

Leading suppliers and distributors in the market and their estimated global and regional market shares as of 2019



Factors Which Affect the Marine Gensets Market in the Future



Increase in the number of container ships & gas carrier marine freight across the globe

The rise in high-value pleasure vessels



Modern Day Hybrid Generators to Witness Tremendous Demand in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific region spearheads in the marine gensets market, owing to the growing demand for hybrid gensets in countries such as Japan and China as these generators emit fewer greenhouse gases and use clean technology. Marine gensets with >500kW power capacity is likely to dominate in terms of both volume and value in South East Asia as the economy largely depends on import and export. This paves the way for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to develop and bring forth hybrid gensets in the region. Himoinsa, the leading diesel and gas gensets manufacturer, increased its sales in Asia-Pacific with substantial growth in market share too. The region's sales, in 2012, accounted for less than 10% of the Himoinsa's global sales; however, the sales climbed upto 16.54% in 2014.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Marine Gensets Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Collaboration of Shipyards and Local Equipment Manufacturers to Propel Europe Market Growth

Europe marine gensets market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The emerging countries in the region provide power generation facilities across the existing power infrastructure. Several collaboration programs between the shipyards and local equipment manufacturers in the region drives the market growth.

Natural Gas-Based Gensets Supersedes Diesel Fuel Gensets Due to Stringent Regulations

The commercial vessel comprises bulkers, container ships, LNG carriers, and among others, are widely employed in maritime business activities. The demand for diesel-fuel based marine gensets is expected to decline over time due to the emergence of alternative fuel gensets such as natural gas. Stringent regulations pertaining to the VOC gas is one of the factors impeding the growth of diesel fuel gensets. Despite this restraining factor, diesel fuel gensets are still in high demand as it offers benefits such as longer engine lifespan and low maintenance costs.

Marine Gensets Market Segmentation

By Vessel Type



Commercial Vessel



Bulkers

Container Ships

Cargo Vessels

LNG Carriers

LPG Carriers

Pure Car Carriers

Chemical Carriers





Defense vessel



Missile Cruisers

Frigates

Destroyers

Police-Patrolling and Coast-Guard Vessels

Aircraft Carriers

Mine Sweepers

Mine Hunters





Offshore vessels



By Fuel



Diesel Fuel

Gas Fuel

Hybrid Fuel



By Capacity



Less Than 1,000kW

1,001-3,000 kW

3,001-10,000kW

More Than 10,000kW



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain

UAE



Africa



Nigeria

Tanzania

South Africa

Ghana

Rest of MEA





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN20032024004597010339ID1108000422