New Zealand Visa For Brazil, Portuguese, Canadian, Japanese, Mexican Citizens

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BRAZILIAN CITIZENS

Brazilian citizens can now obtain an online visa waiver called the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). This waiver enables eligible visitors from more than 190 countries, including Brazil, to travel to New Zealand for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, and transit. The NZeTA will be mandatory for Brazilians beginning October 1, 2019, despite the fact that it is not a visa. Brazilian nationals seeking to visit New Zealand without a visa must first obtain a New Zealand eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization). Travelers who meet New Zealand's visa waiver requirements can enter the country without a visa by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorization. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years, allows multiple entries, and allows for consecutive stays of up to 90 days. New Zealand has also introduced an additional requirement known as the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy NZ (IVL), which will be mandatory for some travellers beginning October 1, 2019. The aim of the requirements for eTA NZ is to strengthen national and cross-border security and to facilitate international travel. The fee (IVL) only needs to be paid once during the two-year validity period of the eTA. Those wishing to travel to New Zealand for longer stays or to work or study will require a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand embassy or consulate for further information. The Brazil NZeTA application process is simple and quick and can be done from the comfort of the applicant's home or office in just a few minutes.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Brazil



A valid Passport from Brazil, valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand.

A Complete eTA New Zealand's application form for Brazil.

Proof of the journey's intent

Payment for NZeTA with a legitimate debit or credit card A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS

Canadian tourists visiting New Zealand may be required to obtain a visa depending on the nature of their trip and the duration of their stay. Canada is on New Zealand's Visa Waiver List, which became effective in 2019 for all visa-exempt countries, including Canada. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) provides Canadians with an online visa waiver, allowing them to visit New Zealand for leisure, business, or transit. Canadians who wish to stay in New Zealand for up to 90 days must have a valid NZeTA. Canadian citizens can avoid obtaining a traditional New Zealand visa by applying for a NZeTA from the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is abbreviated as NZeTA. The purpose of their visit and the length of their stay determine whether or not Canadian visitors require a Canada-New Zealand visa. Canadians can travel to New Zealand visa-free for up to 90 days for business and tourism purposes by applying for an NZeTA online. Electronic Travel Authorization to New Zealand from Canada is valid for up to 2 years from the date of authorization. The NZeTA for Canadian citizens is a digital visa waiver system that allows holders to travel to New Zealand without having to apply for a visa. Canadian citizens can obtain the NZeTA by completing a quick online application form. It only takes a few minutes and is easy and user-friendly.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS



Passport – Canadians who want to apply online need to have a valid passport. Also, you have to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the picture needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using a PayPal account. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Visitors to Japan for pleasure, business, or transportation must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Japanese citizens who intend to visit New Zealand after October 1, 2019, must obtain a NZeTA. New Zealand has visa-free agreements with 190 countries, including Japan. If you hold a Japanese passport and intend to stay in New Zealand for up to 90 days, you must apply for a NZeTA online. Before leaving, all visa-exempt visitors, including transit passengers, airline and cruise ship crew, must apply for a New Zealand eTA. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) was established in July 2019 as a visa-free program. If you intend to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, you will need to apply for a visa. The electronic travel authorization for Japanese citizens is valid for two years and allows multiple entries during that time. The implementation of eTA NZ offers great benefits to Japanese citizens such as improving border controls and supporting overall national security by enabling comprehensive screening of visitors to eliminate any security risk to the country. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. It is recommended that you bring a printed copy of your eTA to New Zealand border control. However, there will be no stamps in travelers' passports upon arrival as the visa waiver remains electronically linked to the traveler's passport. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Japan



Passport – Japanese people who want to apply online need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the picture needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MEXICAN CITIZENS

The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority was formed to assist foreign visitors visiting the country for vacation, business meetings, or other reasons. Individuals from 190 countries, including Mexico, can visit New Zealand for up to 90 days without a regular visa by obtaining a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization. It is important to note, however, that Mexican citizens, as well as short-term visitors, must obtain a New Zealand visa. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which went into effect in July 2019, is a visa-free program that grants Mexican citizens two years of validity and allows for multiple 90-day visits. The NZeTA was implemented with the goal of improving national and cross-border security. Applying for the New Zealand eTA is a quick and easy process for eligible visa-exempt travelers. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. The eTA is electronically linked to the traveler's passport, eliminating the need to stamp the passport upon arrival in New Zealand. Applicants will be asked a few basic personal questions in order to participate. The Mexico NZeTA application process is quick and easy. It takes no more than 10 minutes to fill out the form from the comfort of your home or office.

Document Required for Citizens of Mexico



Passport – you cannot apply for a Mexico tourist card unless you have a valid passport. Plus, according to Mexico's visa policy, the travel document has to remain valid for at least another 6 months from your arrival.

E-mail address – when you apply online for your tourist card, you will receive the document via e-mail in PDF format. It would be best if you printed it out before you leave. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit cards, but you can also use PayPal.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS

The New Zealand Visa Waiver Programme was launched in 2019 to increase visa acceptance. Individuals can apply for a visa waiver through this program, making the process quick and easy. Portuguese citizens and other authorized nationalities can easily obtain the required document by completing an online New Zealand eTA application form. The New Zealand eTA Visa Waiver is a travel document that enables citizens of 190 countries, including Portugal, to apply for visa waivers online. In July 2019, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) launched a visa-free travel service. It is important to note that any Portuguese citizen who visits New Zealand for a short period of time must obtain a New Zealand visa. It enables eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without the need to visit an embassy for visa documents. The New Zealand eTA visa waiver is valid for two years from the date of approval and allows for multiple entries as long as they do not last more than three consecutive months. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority was developed for foreigners visiting the country on holiday or attending business meetings and other events. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. Completing the online form only takes about 10 minutes and will be processed within 1 business day of submitting the application.

New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) Requirements for Portuguese Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.