New Zealand Visa For Belgium, Argentina, German, French And UK Citizens

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

Since the implementation of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), foreign tourists and cruise passengers have found it easier to visit New Zealand without a visa. This convenience extends to Belgians planning to visit New Zealand for leisure or business, as they must now obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). It's worth noting that Belgian passport holders can travel without a visa in 190 countries, including New Zealand. However, beginning October 1, 2019, Belgian citizens must present a valid eTA when entering the country. It is important to highlight that the eTA is not a visa, but rather an electronic authorization that must be obtained prior to departure, making it an essential requirement for travel. The New Zealand eTA for Belgian citizens is valid for a period of 2 years, with each maximum stay not exceeding a total of 90 consecutive days. However, the IVL is only paid once (upon submission of the eTA application) during the entire validity period of the New Zealand eTA. The online application for the NZeTA for Belgium is quick and easy to complete by answering a few basic personal questions. Once approved, the applicant will receive the NZeTA by email.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Belgian



A passport valid for 3 additional months after the intended exit from New Zealand.

A filled-out online application form of the NZeTA for Belgium.

You can do NZeTA and IVL payment by using credit or debit card. A Valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) allows French citizens to enter without a visa. Visitors from France can apply for the NZ Electronic Travel Authority, or New Zealand eTA, which was implemented in 2019. This digital visa waiver enables French citizens to visit New Zealand for brief periods of time, as well as visitors from over 190 other countries, including France. The New Zealand eTA allows French citizens to stay for up to three months, making it ideal for both tourism and business. Furthermore, it allows for cross-country travel and can be used multiple times during the validity period. It is valid for a period of two years from the date of issue or until the passport to which it is attached expires (whichever occurs first). In order to visit the country for longer consecutive stays or for purposes such as work or study, it is necessary to apply for the appropriate type of New Zealand visa for French citizens in advance at an embassy or consulate. The Travel Authority (NZeTA) for French citizens allows travelers to visit the island nation without a visa. It's quick and easy to register online for this visa waiver. All you have to do is meet the NZeTA requirements for French citizens to go through the lengthy visa application process.

New Zealand eTA Requirements for French Citizens



A valid passport: The traveler must be in possession of a French passport that is valid for a minimum of 3 months from the date that they plan to leave New Zealand.

A working email address: The New Zealand eTA will be sent to the email address provided on the application.

A form of payment: In order to submit their application, French citizens will need to pay a small fee. In order to do so, they must have a valid form of payment, such as a credit card or debit card. A photograph of the French citizen: The applicant must supply a recent photograph in digital format.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

Individuals must obtain a visa before traveling to New Zealand. Specifically, German citizens must obtain a NZeTA, which serves as a visa waiver. Visitors from Germany who hold a NZeTA do not require a traditional visa to visit New Zealand. To be eligible for visa-free travel to New Zealand, German citizens must first meet some basic criteria. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which began in 2019, is an online program that waives visa requirements for German citizens. This program enables visitors from over 190 countries, including Germany, to travel to New Zealand for a variety of purposes, including tourism, business, and transit. Once obtained, the New Zealand eTA for Germans allows the holder to visit New Zealand on multiple occasions without a visa for the duration of its validity, which can be up to two years. German visitors with an NZeTA can stay up to 30 days on each visit. The New Zealand Visa Waiver Scheme was introduced to increase security and protection. The New Zealand eTA for German citizens grants visa-free access to the country for stays of up to 3 months. The New Zealand eTA is also electronically linked to the German passport. Citizens from Germany must apply for a visa before entering New Zealand if they plan to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months. The NZeTA application for Germans is quick and easy to fill out online. The authorization process is quick, easy and should take less than 30 minutes for most applicants.

New Zealand eTA Requirements for German Citizens



A valid German passport – The traveler's passport needs to have a validity of at least 3 months after the trip to New Zealand. The approved eTA will be electronically linked to this document.

A valid payment method – To complete and submit the New Zealand eTA application, travelers will need to pay the application fee and NZ International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy fee (already included in the total cost). This can be done using a valid debit or credit card.

A valid email address – Finally, all travelers are required to enter a valid email address on their application. This is to receive notifications regarding the New Zealand eTA and a copy of the authorization once approved. A recent photograph of the German applicant.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR UK CITIZENS

British citizens do not need to obtain a visa to visit New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA for UK citizens was implemented in July 2019 and took effect in October 2019. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) provides UK citizens with an online visa waiver, allowing them to visit New Zealand for a variety of reasons, including pleasure, business, and transit. This online travel authorization waives the requirement for UK citizens to apply in person at an embassy. As a result, British tourists can easily travel to New Zealand for vacation or business. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) is an online visa waiver program that allows UK visitors to enter New Zealand. The New Zealand eTA, which is valid for UK citizens, is a multiple-entry online visa waiver that allows for an unlimited number of trips. Each stay might be up to 6 months long. An eTA is valid for two years from the date of issuing or until the traveler's passport expires, whichever occurs first. An approved New Zealand eTA is electronically linked to the traveler's passport. A New Zealand eTA application form can be completed from anywhere using a smartphone, tablet, computer or any other device with internet access. The application takes less than 30 minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF UK



Passport – You need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the photo needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal.

E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two. Means of sustenance – once you arrive in New Zealand, you need to prove that you can support yourself during your trip. A bank account statement should be more than enough.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ARGENTINA CITIZENS

As a backpacker or tourist with an Argentine passport, you are currently allowed to stay in New Zealand for a maximum of three months without a visa. However, please be aware that this arrangement will only be valid until October 1, 2019. After that date, Argentine citizens will need to obtain a New Zealand eTA before leaving the country for tourism or business purposes. In addition, they will have to pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourist Levy. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) provides an online visa waiver for Argentine citizens, allowing eligible visitors from over 190 countries, including Argentina, to travel to New Zealand for leisure, business, or transit. Visitors who meet New Zealand's visa waiver rules can enter the country visa-free with an Electronic Travel Authorization. The NZeTA is valid for at least two years and allows for numerous admissions and a maximum stay of 90 days per entrance. The process of traveling to New Zealand from Argentina is only one step away. All you need to do is to apply for an NZETA. The process for applying for it is very simple.

New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) requirements for Argentinian citizens



A Passport, valid for at least 3 months after the intended exit date from New Zealand.

A completed New Zealand eTA for Argentina application form.

A Valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay the NZeTA fee and IVL payment. Details of the purpose of travel.