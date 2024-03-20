India refuses unreasonable Chinese allegations on disputed territory

(MENAFN) In a resolute declaration, India reaffirmed its unwavering stance on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the region will always remain an integral part of the country.



The statement from New Delhi follows vehement objections from Beijing over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the disputed territory, which China also lays claim to.



Prime Minister Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, during which he inaugurated the Sela Pass, a strategically significant tunnel constructed by New Delhi, drew sharp criticism from Chinese officials. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin categorically stated that the region, known as Zangnan in China, is considered "Chinese territory," dismissing India's administration of Arunachal Pradesh as illegal.



Furthermore, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang expressed discontent over India's actions, suggesting that they were detrimental to ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions along the disputed border.



Responding to these assertions, India's External Affairs Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, denouncing China's claims as "absurd" and devoid of any factual basis. The ministry reiterated India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing that the region benefits from India's developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects.



This is not the first instance of diplomatic friction between India and China over Arunachal Pradesh. The region, located in India's northeastern frontier, has long been a bone of contention between the two Asian giants. Despite multiple rounds of talks, the boundary dispute remains unresolved, fueling periodic tensions and occasional skirmishes along the border.



India's steadfast assertion of its territorial claims in Arunachal Pradesh underscores the complexities of the Sino-Indian relationship and the enduring challenges posed by territorial disputes. As both countries navigate their respective geopolitical ambitions, the status of Arunachal Pradesh continues to serve as a potent symbol of the broader dynamics shaping regional power politics in Asia.

