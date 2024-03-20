Jolt To SP As Apna Dal (K) Announces To Field Candidates In Three Seats In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) In a significant development, the Apna Dal (K) has announced that it will field its candidates in Phulpur, Mirzapur, and Kaushambhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Apna Dal (K) has been an ally of the Samajwadi Party, and its leader Pallavi Patel became an MLA on a Samajwadi symbol.

Apna Dal (K) President Krishna Patel said that her party would remain a member of the INDIA bloc.

However, she refused to take questions about her ties with the Samajwadi Party.