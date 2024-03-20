India`s top court commands bank to reveal specifics of political aids

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for political transparency in India, the country's Supreme Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to reveal comprehensive details regarding the controversial electoral bonds scheme, which was recently discontinued.



This ruling, issued just weeks ahead of general elections in the world's largest democracy, underscores the critical intersection between finance and politics in India's electoral landscape.



Under the directive of a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud, the SBI has been given until March 21 to provide a comprehensive breakdown of all aspects related to the electoral bonds, including alphanumeric codes and serial numbers associated with individual bonds. This mandate aims to ensure full disclosure and transparency in the process, preventing selective reporting by the financial institution. The court emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, "'We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," as reported by the Economic Times.



The SBI had previously furnished data in two distinct categories: information regarding donors who purchased electoral bonds and details about the recipients who cashed them. However, the revelation of the alphanumeric codes is poised to facilitate the linking of donors with recipients, thereby shedding light on the flow of funds between individuals or entities and political parties.



The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2018, allowed companies and individuals to procure bonds from the SBI and donate them to political parties anonymously. The government had initially defended the initiative, asserting that it would bolster transparency in political financing across India. However, in a significant turn of events, the Supreme Court invalidated the scheme in February, deeming it "unconstitutional." The court mandated the SBI to disclose the identities of bond purchasers and furnish information regarding bonds redeemed by each political party to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by March 16.



This judicial intervention marks a pivotal moment in India's quest for greater transparency and accountability in electoral funding. By compelling the disclosure of electoral bond details, the Supreme Court seeks to uphold the principles of democracy by ensuring that the financial underpinnings of political activities are subject to public scrutiny. As the nation gears up for elections, this ruling reaffirms the judiciary's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of India's democratic processes.

