Kuwait PM Invited To UAE's Arab Media Forum In May

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Wednesday UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi at Bayan Palace. Ambassador Al-Neyadi delivered a letter from UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Governor Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum that included an invitation to participate in the Arab Media Forum held in the UAE in May. (end) fk

