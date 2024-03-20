               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Peskov: Yerevan Unilaterally Invites EU Mission Without Considering Opinion Of Baku


3/20/2024 8:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia unilaterally invited the observation mission of the European Union (EU) without considering the opinion of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with the local media outlets.

According to him, this may question the effectiveness of the mission.

"We are talking about what the subject of the observation is, and Azerbaijan has recognized this mission or not. I doubt that such a mandate would be accepted there. This is Yerevan's unilateral decision, which may call into question the potential effectiveness of such a mission," Peskov said.

