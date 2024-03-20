Peskov: Yerevan Unilaterally Invites EU Mission Without Considering Opinion Of Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia unilaterally invited the observation mission of the
European Union (EU) without considering the opinion of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Kremlin press secretary
Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with the local media
outlets.
According to him, this may question the effectiveness of the
mission.
"We are talking about what the subject of the observation is,
and Azerbaijan has recognized this mission or not. I doubt that
such a mandate would be accepted there. This is Yerevan's
unilateral decision, which may call into question the potential
effectiveness of such a mission," Peskov said.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108000265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.