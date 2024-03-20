Leadership Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Visits Military Hospital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 20, the leadership of the Defense Ministry visited the
servicemen undergoing treatment in the Main Clinical Hospital of
the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.
First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the
monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of
the hospital, and paid tribute to his bright memory. The memory of
the National Leader, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for
the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.
The leadership of the Ministry met with the military personnel
being treated in the hospital, enquired about their health,
presented festive gifts, and wished them speedy recovery and quick
return to their places of service.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of Novruz holiday.
Defense Minister was reported that the medical staff in the
hospital work with high professionalism for the examination and
treatment of the servicemen.
Then, the Minister met with the medical staff, congratulated
them on the occasion of the holiday and instructed on providing
better quality service to the military personnel undergoing
examination and treatment.
The staff of the military hospital and the treated servicemen
expressed their deep gratitude to Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for
the created conditions, as well as for the comprehensive attention
and care.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108000264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.