Leadership Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Visits Military Hospital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 20, the leadership of the Defense Ministry visited the servicemen undergoing treatment in the Main Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

First, the leadership of the Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the hospital, and paid tribute to his bright memory. The memory of the National Leader, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The leadership of the Ministry met with the military personnel being treated in the hospital, enquired about their health, presented festive gifts, and wished them speedy recovery and quick return to their places of service.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

Defense Minister was reported that the medical staff in the hospital work with high professionalism for the examination and treatment of the servicemen.

Then, the Minister met with the medical staff, congratulated them on the occasion of the holiday and instructed on providing better quality service to the military personnel undergoing examination and treatment.

The staff of the military hospital and the treated servicemen expressed their deep gratitude to Supreme

Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the created conditions, as well as for the comprehensive attention and care.