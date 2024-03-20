EU gears up to impose tariffs on Russian grain

(MENAFN) In response to mounting pressure from protesting farmers and certain member states, the European Union (EU) is reportedly gearing up to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, a move that could significantly impact global food markets, as per sources cited by the Financial Times.



According to insiders familiar with the matter, the European Commission is expected to announce tariffs amounting to EUR95 (USD103.20) per ton on cereals originating from Russia and Belarus in the near future. Additionally, the European Union plans to impose tariffs of 50 percent on oil seeds and related products. This anticipated action marks the first instance of restrictions being placed on food products from Russia and is projected to result in a considerable price hike of at least 50 percent, potentially stifling demand.



Cereal prices, already at four-year lows, have prompted concerns among European Union officials about the competitive advantage of Russian grain in global markets. The impending tariffs are seen as a response to Russia's significant pressure on cereal markets, prompting Brussels to act in accordance with the rules outlined by the World Trade Organization (WTO).



Despite previous reluctance, Brussels has succumbed to mounting pressure from Poland, the Baltic states, and other European Union members to curtail agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus. The European Union had previously argued against such measures, fearing disruptions to global food markets and potential repercussions for developing nations.



The decision to impose tariffs comes on the heels of unilateral actions taken by some European Union member states, including Latvia's ban on food imports from Russia and Belarus, with Lithuania also tightening cargo inspections. Poland has expressed support for the move, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk signaling the possibility of Warsaw implementing similar measures. However, Tusk emphasized the preference for a unified European Union approach to sanctions on Russia and Belarus, particularly concerning food and agricultural products.



As tensions escalate and calls for action grow louder within the European Union, the imposition of tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain imports underscores the delicate balance between safeguarding domestic interests and navigating broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

