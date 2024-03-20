Putin Will Not Escape Justice For War Crimes Against Ukraine ICC Head

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Criminal Court's newly elected president, Tomoko Akane, has expressed strong conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom the Hague-based body issued an arrest warrant last year, will be brought to justice for his war crimes in Ukraine.

She stated this in an interview with Kyodo News , Ukrinform reports.

Akane quoted a Chinese proverb -- "Heaven's vengeance is slow but sure" -- to indicate that Putin will eventually get what he deserves.

She also acknowledged the challenges faced by the ICC, noting that "there have been no cases resulting in arrests over the past two years."

She also added, "As long as there is evidence and a need, we must issue (the arrest warrant) no matter the circumstances or political background."

Akane, 67, became the first Japanese to head the ICC on March 11.

Photo: Kyodo News