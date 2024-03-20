Russian Aircraft, Vessels Remain Vulnerable Despite Concealment UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's military doctrine places high emphasis on the use of camouflage and deception techniques (often known as maskirovka) to enhance the survivability of Russian forces, as well as conceal their operational intent.

The UK Defense Ministry said this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"The lack of effective employment of maskirovka was one of Russia's key operational failures in the early stages of the invasion of Ukraine," according to British intelligence.

Russian forces have highly likely been making efforts to increase and improve their employment of maskirovka techniques to mitigate the heavy losses sustained over the past two years in both the Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace Forces.

According to the intelligence update, at Russian air bases, maskirovka applications include decoy dummy models of aircraft and tires on wings of planes. There are also painted silhouettes of airframes at nine Russian air bases.

Vessels of the Black Sea Fleet have black paint on the bow and stern, likely to make their warships appear smaller and a less appealing target, analysts said.

"Despite these attempts at concealment, Russian aircraft are still vulnerable to conventional shootdowns while in the air and Russian vessels are still vulnerable while on operations in the Black Sea. It is unlikely that the use of maskirovka techniques will lead to any significant reduction in losses," the UK Defense Ministry said.