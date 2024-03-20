Ukraine Receives EUR 4.5B Within Ukraine Facility - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received EUR 4.5 billion as part of transitional financing envisaged by the Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We have good news after fruitful discussions in Brussels: today Ukraine received 4.5 billion euros as part of transitional financing provided for by the Ukraine Facility," he said.

Shmyhal thanked the European Union and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their invaluable support that strengthens Ukraine's economic and financial stability.

In February 2024 the European Parliament approved the regulations of the Ukraine Facility program, according to which EU support to Ukraine during 2024-2027 will amount to EUR 50 billion. Of these funds, EUR 38.27 billion will be directed to support the state budget, EUR 6.97 billion will be sent to the investment fund, and EUR 4.76 billion will be spent on technical and administrative support.

Before the Ukraine Facility program is finally launched, a transitional financing mechanism of EUR 6 billion is envisaged.

The plan for the Ukraine Facility is a technical document necessary for the implementation of the EU financial assistance program for Ukraine.