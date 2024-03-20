Report shows German living standards unparalleled post-WWII fall

(MENAFN) A recently released report by the Forum for a New Economy has unveiled a stark reality for Germany, indicating that the country experienced its most significant decline in living standards since World War II in 2022. The report attributes this downturn to energy shocks that led to soaring consumer prices, exacerbating economic challenges faced by the nation.



Economists from the Berlin-based think-tank underscored that Germany's economic contraction in 2022 mirrors the magnitude of crises experienced during the 2008 financial crisis and the brief downturn amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Notably, the failure to shield the country's industrial sector from the impacts of energy price spikes is anticipated to result in what analysts term as "a lost decade for Germany," marking the most severe economic downturn since the aftermath of World War II.



Germany's renowned industrial sector, long fueled by relatively inexpensive Russian gas, faced a significant shift in energy dynamics following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. In response, Berlin opted to forego energy imports from Russia, instead turning to costlier alternatives such as American liquefied natural gas. This strategic transition, while politically motivated, has had profound economic ramifications.



According to the report's findings, real wages, measured against pre-crisis projections, plummeted by 4 percent from April 2022 to March 2023, coinciding with a 4.1 percent decline in economic output. These figures underscore the severity of the economic challenges confronting Germany in the wake of energy shocks and geopolitical instability.



While Germany's economy contracted by 0.3 percent in 2023, according to data from the federal statistics agency Destatis, the nation narrowly avoided a technical recession following a revised second-quarter growth figure of 0.1 percent. Nevertheless, the prospect of sustained economic recovery remains uncertain, with conflicting forecasts from financial institutions.



The Bundesbank, Germany's central bank, projects modest growth of 0.4 percent for 2024.



However, pessimism persists among some financial entities, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, the country's largest lenders, which anticipate a further decline in German GDP this year. As Germany grapples with economic challenges unprecedented in the post-World War II era, policymakers face mounting pressure to navigate a path towards sustainable recovery and resilience.

