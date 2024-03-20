Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery Unveils Its 4Th Exclusive Franchise Showroom In Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, NCR, March 20, 2024 - KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, a leading name in the Indian jewellery industry, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 4th Exclusive Franchise Showroom in Delhi, NCR. This significant milestone underscores KISNA's commitment to providing exquisite diamond and gold jewellery to customers in the heart of Delhi. The event was honoured by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group along with Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

The new franchise showroom, situated in the bustling city of Noida, showcases KISNA's renowned collection of meticulously crafted diamond and gold jewellery pieces. From timeless classics to contemporary designs, the store offers a wide array of options catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

In addition to expanding its retail footprint, KISNA also undertook several CSR initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on society. Among these initiatives, KISNA distributed sewing machines to underprivileged individuals, empowering them with skills for sustainable livelihoods. Furthermore, the company also provided food meals to those in need & planted saplings on behalf of every purchase made by its consumer base located in Dwarka, Preet Vihar & Ghaziabad franchise showrooms.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated, "We are thrilled to open our 4th Exclusive Brand Showroom in Delhi, NCR, further strengthening our presence in the region. Noida's dynamic market and cosmopolitan culture present an exciting opportunity for us to connect with discerning customers and offer them unparalleled craftsmanship and quality. With a vision of ï¿1⁄2Har Ghar KISNAï¿1⁄2, we aim to be the fastest growing diamond jewellery brand in India and make every womanï¿1⁄2s dream of owning a diamond jewellery come true."

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, ï¿1⁄2ï¿1⁄2KISNAï¿1⁄2s commitment to excellence extends beyond its product offerings, with a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. The newly inaugurated outlet in Noida is poised to provide a personalized shopping experience, guided by expert staff dedicated to assisting customers in finding the perfect piece for every occasion. This expansion reinforces our strategic vision of expanding our footprint and offering unparalleled luxury experiences across India."



About KISNA

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond jewellery brand from the HK Group. With

3,000 + retail stores, KISNA has the largest distribution footprint with strong presence in 28

states across India. KISNA has an unmatched portfolio of 10,000+ designs with best price range available at the stores. KISNA offers a wide range of Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutra, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, and Nose Pins in 14KT & 18KT gold which are 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked.



KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewelleryï¿1⁄2s online platform is a curated space where elegance meets

convenience. As your trusted online jeweller, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring the

latest diamond and gold designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate

destination for authentic and stylish pieces on

